Studio 100 Film to present two new projects at EFM

Conni and the Mystery of the Crane and Emmi & Unipig

Munich-based Studio 100 Film will present two German animated feature films Conni and the Mystery of the Crane and Emmi & Unipig at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM) which will take place in Berlin in February 2025.

Conni and the Mystery of the Crane: The Conni universe will return with this second feature-length film, Conni and the Mystery of the Crane. It is based on the books by authors Liane Schneider and Eva Wenzel-Bürger and published by Germany’s Carlsen Verlag titled Conni. 3.5 million books are sold annually in Germany with translations in 25 languages. The series broadcast in over 100 countries, and the first feature film, Conni and the Cat (2020), garnered over 400,000 admissions in the German-speaking territories and was later released among others in the US and the UK via Blue Fox. This new film is produced by Young Films and Senator Film Produktion, and is directed by Dirk Hampel with a screenplay by Oliver Huzly and Sven Severin.

Synopsis of the film: The story follows Conni who, while her parents are away, embarks on an exciting journey with her cat, Grandpa Willi, and a grumpy neighbor to help the injured crane Klaus, join his migration flock to the South.

The film’s producer Henning Windleband said, “The idea of this film was to stay true to the heart of the beloved IP and create something entertaining yet gentle for young cinemagoers. After years of working on Conni, she feels like a fourth daughter to me, and I’m thrilled to see her next big adventure come to life.” Creative producer Jana Krämer added, “Conni’s new adventure is sure to resonate with her loyal fans, offering a heartwarming story for families to enjoy together.”

The film will be distributed theatrically in German-speaking territories by Wild Bunch Germany, with Studio 100 Film handling worldwide sales. The film is scheduled for completion in summer 2026.

Emmi & Unipig: Studio 100 Film will present Emmi & Unipig, an animated feature film based on the novel series by German author Anna Böhm, which has sold more than 150,000 copies. This 80-minute film is directed by Stephan Wagner, with a screenplay by Anna Böhm. The production is a German collaboration between Carte blanche Media, Little Dream Entertainment and Amour Fou Filmproduktion. The animation is provided by Red Parrot Studio. Studio 100 Film holds worldwide sales rights, excluding the German-speaking territories.

Synopsis of the Film: On her tenth birthday, Emmi wishes for a unicorn as her magic mate. However, she gets Unipig- a small pink pet pig with a golden horn and nothing else in common with a unicorn. In fear of her school mates, Emmi disguises her new magic mate as a baby unicorn and passes it off as such. However, she learns to embrace her unconventional companion, who teaches her about loyalty, self-confidence, and true friendship. But Unipig wants to be a Unipig – and not a unicorn. So, Emmi has to make a decision.

Studio 100 International senior acquisitions and sales manager Lorena Booth said, “Emmi’s journey is a celebration of individuality and self-acceptance. This story is sure to charm audiences of all ages with its humor, heart, and relatable message.”

In addition to these two movies, some of their other projects are Rally –From Paris to the Pyramids, Miss Moxy, North, and Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx among others.