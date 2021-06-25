Stimulated-INC unveils proprietary creative workflow solutions for the hybrid age

Stimulated-Inc., the creative studio founded by veteran experiential artist Robb Wagner, has unveiled powerful new creative workflow solutions for global brands, removing one of the most common barriers to success.



Stimulated.Works is the first hybrid service to let in-house creative teams instantly scale their digital asset creation – animation, motion, development and design – using fewer resources and less effort overall. This proven approach combines proprietary bespoke software, curated creative talent and a full-service support team.

Stimulated-Inc. founder and experiential artist, Robb Wagner







Although Stimulated.Works is being offered to global brands as a new option for their in-house marketing, advertising, brand and communication teams, this hybrid creative workflow process has actually been in use by Wagner and his company for nine years. It was initially developed to help Stimulated-Inc. automate and deliver such interactive, seven-figure projects as Carnival Cruise Line’s immersive multimedia entertainment, The Foo Fighters’ LED screen content and visual content for Viacom’s marquee broadcast events, including “Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration,” which recently launched Paramount Network. These successful efforts have validated the Stimulated.Works service as the most efficient way to produce digital assets at scale.

“My favorite benefit of being hybrid is being more creative. If you do hybrid right, you can spend all your time being creative. Doing it the old way, once the job brief was done, all the hard work was about to begin… finding the right talent, scheduling them, making the deals, explaining the job, setting up the folders, finding links to the work, missed communications. Lost time,” Wagner explains.

In sharing his hybrid solution with global brands, it’s Wagner’s belief that Stimulated.Works will increase productivity among in-house teams and remote artists alike when they are no longer mired in the repetition and tediousness of workflow management.

“You shouldn’t have to suffer through any of that. All you have to do is get super-creative at the beginning of your project, make rock-solid briefs within a system that automates the work, and the work gets done in the most efficient way possible. My point is you can do higher-level creative work using fewer resources and with less effort overall. That means you will save time, and time is money,” says he as he signs off.