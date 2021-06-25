Mondo TV’s animated show ‘MeteoHeroes’ to get a video game treatment

The first-ever MeteoHeroes’ video game is on its way! Based on the popular environmentally themed animated kids’ show MeteoHeroes, co-produced by Mondo TV and the leading Italian weather forecasting centre, Meteo Operations Italia (MOPI), the game is set to launch on multiple platforms in 2022. The game has been developed in association with some of the biggest and most respected names in the games business.

Through its subsidiary Mondo TV Producciones Canarias, Mondo TV Iberoamerica has agreed a contract with digital entertainment company Sony Interactive Entertainment Espana (SIE Espana) and game developer Gammera Nest for the development, promotion and physical and digital distribution of the video game.

MeteoHeroes: el videojuego, has the support of PlayStation Talents in its area of PlayStation Alliances, the company’s program that promotes the development of video games in Spain. The video game will launch on PlayStation in spring 2022. Launches on PC and Mac platforms will follow later the same year.

Worldwide publishing will be managed by PlayStation Talents. PlayStation Talents will also carry out communication, promotion and launch activities for the video game. Mondo TV Producciones Canarias will be the owner of the intellectual property rights of the video game, as well as its content and the products and/or works that may be derived from it. The company will also hold the industrial property rights over the video game brands.

Development partner Gammera Nest builds compelling narratives onto the interactivity of video games or digital applications. Its promise to encourage values and knowledge is an ideal fit for a show with a strong environmental message.

Mondo TV Iberoamerica CEO Maria Bonaria Fois says: “This partnership signals a great new direction for MeteoHeroes and one that fits perfectly with its aims and ideas. Working with some of the best names in the business, we plan to develop a video game that reflects the show’s great storytelling and exciting animation as well as its values and message to create a truly engaging and original video game that I’m sure the show’s fast-growing fanbase will love.”

SIE Spain communication director and PlayStation Talents head Roberto Yeste also dedicated a few words on the occasion of this announcement, “At SIE Spain and PlayStation Talents we are committed to projects that have a background as important as MeteoHeroes. We are very excited to bring that world to PlayStation fans and we are sure that kids will enjoy and learn about the importance of ecology in a fun and enriching way.”

This is an exciting development for MeteoHeroes, an innovative kids’ animation show that was among the biggest hit shows on Cartoonito in Italy after its launch last autumn and is continuing to expand its international reach.

The statistics to date are certainly impressive. A major broadcasting agreement with Radio Television Espanola, recently announced, will bring the show to RTVE’s Clan kids’ channels in Spain and the Americas. The show premiered in Spain on the occasion of Earth Day, 22 April, with impressive results. There was also a major initiative for Earth Day in Latin America which saw four specially chosen episodes of the show aired by a number of Latin American broadcasters, also to a very positive response. The first series of MeteoHeroes has now been sold to over 140 countries.

The development of the video game will build on this success and the qualities that make MeteoHeroes original and appealing: a show that is exciting, colourful, and fun but also teaches viewers about the need to protect our planet.

In fact, MeteoHeroes is the only cartoon in the world dedicated entirely to climate and environmental issues. Each episode focuses on issues related to ecology and respect for nature through the adventures of six superpowered kids who can control weather phenomena. Working alongside scientists and meteorologists at their futuristic HQ based in Gran Sasso Mountain National Park in Italy, the MeteoHeroes are trained to control their powers and fulfil their mission: to save the Earth.

Two new MeteoHeroes TV movie specials (2 x 26’) are ready to hit the screens this autumn – along with the first episodes of series two (52 episodes x 11’) of the show, which is currently in production and set to premiere starting from this autumn 2021.