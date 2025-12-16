Step into the world of creativity at 24FPS Creator Fest by MAAC

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of imagination, innovation, and inspiration as Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) presents the much-awaited 24FPS Creator Fest 2025, India’s biggest animation, VFX, gaming, content creation, and digital design extravaganza.

Happening this weekend in Mumbai, the 24FPS Creator Fest invites creators, students, professionals, and enthusiasts from across the country to experience the future of storytelling and technology. From spectacular screenings and masterclasses by industry experts to panel discussions with leading studios, the event is a vibrant celebration of creativity in motion.

Now in its landmark edition, the fest hosts the prestigious 24FPS International Animation Awards, recognising outstanding talent across categories like animation, VFX, AR/VR, gaming, and digital filmmaking. Each year, the platform receives hundreds of project entries from aspiring artists worldwide, making it one of the most anticipated industry events in India’s creative calendar.

MAAC 24FPS has been one of India’s most coveted and largest international animation awards, eagerly awaited by students and industry leaders of the media and entertainment industry. It promises a grand celebration and recognition of incredible talents worldwide, highlighting creativity and innovation in the fields of AVGC, filmmaking, creativity, and more. The platform hosts 6000 plus 3D animators, VFX artists, game designers, multimedia professionals, including talented students and industry mavens from over 100 countries who contribute to this dynamic community.

This year, visitors can look forward to an exciting lineup of creator showdowns, tech showcases, art installations, and meet-and-greets with leading production houses, giving a glimpse of the technologies reshaping entertainment today. 24FPS Creator Fest is set to host the biggest names from media and entertainment and creator sphere including Balaji Telefilms AI and VFX head and actor Chetan Hansraj, Mythik content strategy, partnerships and consumer products president Preeti Vyas, exclusive showcases from leading brands.

Whether you’re a student dreaming of a career in animation or a design enthusiast eager to network with the best in the industry, 24FPS Creator Fest promises an immersive experience like no other. So, mark your calendars for an inspiring weekend filled with creativity, learning, and cinematic magic all under one roof.

When: Friday, 19 December 2025

Where: Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Organised by: MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity)

Book your tickets now on District and be part of India’s most dynamic creator celebration!