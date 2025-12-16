Acer’s Predator League 2026 Asia Pacific Finale to be held in New Delhi this January

Acer is making final preparations to host the Predator League 2026 Asia Pacific Finale, one of Asia’s most captivating esports and entertainment showcases on 10-11 January 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

This two-day spectacle will unite top APAC esports teams, chart-topping music artists, and cutting-edge gaming technology under one roof. Tickets are now live on BookMyShow. On both the days the event will take place between 9 AM to 9 PM.

The Predator League 2026’s power-packed live artist lineup includes:

Day one (10 January): The grand finals of Valorant showcase the region’s most anticipated FPS showdown. The day will open with a dynamic live act by Nikhita Gandhi and conclude with an explosive closing performance by rapper KRSNA, setting the tone for an unforgettable weekend.

Day two (11 January): The grand finals of Dota 2, featuring elite teams from across Asia Pacific battling for the coveted Predator Shield. The day will close with a power-packed performance by Asees Kaur and headlined by Raftaar, merging gaming energy with music and youth culture.

The Predator League has, since 2018, grown into one of Asia Pacific’s premier esports IPs, nurturing competitive PC gamers across Asia Pacific countries. Hosting the Asia Pacific Finale in India for the first time is a milestone moment that reflects the country’s meteoric rise in the global esports landscape.

Beyond the high-stakes tournament, Predator League 2026 is designed as a full-day engagement experience for the audience. The Bharat Mandapam will be transformed into an interactive zone featuring:

Predator and Nitro gaming experience zones

Mini esports challenge booths where fans can compete and win merchandise, gaming accessories, and brand goodies

Skill-based gaming corners (aim challenge, racing sim, console corners)

Photo and creator zones for social media-friendly content

Product demo areas to try Acer’s newest AI-powered laptops, desktops, and gaming peripherals. These engagement zones are curated to ensure that even non- players, families, media, influencers, and student communities can enjoy the event, participate, and walk away with prizes.

“The Predator League has evolved into a symbol of Acer’s commitment to fostering esports talent and creating a unified gaming culture across Asia Pacific,” said Acer Pan-Asia Pacific Operations president Andrew Hou. “Bringing the Asia Pacific Finale to India marks an exciting new chapter in this journey, reflecting how vibrant and fast-growing the country’s gaming community has become.”

“Hosting the Asia Pacific Finale in India is a proud moment that underscores the nation’s growing stature in the esports ecosystem. Esports today represent the perfect intersection of technology, performance, and passion and with Predator League, Acer continues to champion this culture by giving gamers the platform to compete, connect, and inspire,” said Acer India president & managing director Harish Kohli.

Tickets for the Predator League 2026 Asia Pacific Finale, are available in multiple categories to provide various kinds of fan experiences.