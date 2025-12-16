Crunchyroll releases annual arc 2025 viewing breakdown

It is time once again for Crunchyroll Arc 2025, the platform’s annual personalised summary of each user’s anime viewing over the past year. The feature provides information such as total viewing hours, genre breakdowns, viewing streaks and comparisons with wider Crunchyroll audience trends. Users can access their statistics through the Crunchyroll mobile app and may share their results using the hashtag CrunchyrollArc.

To be eligible for Crunchyroll Arc 2025, users must meet the following criteria:

Hold a premium subscription prior to 1 December 2025

Meet the platform’s content engagement requirements

Update the Crunchyroll app to the latest version on a mobile device or tablet, as the feature is available only on mobile platforms

Subscribers who have recently logged into the platform will also receive a personalised email.

Each user will be assigned a digital spirit companion based on their viewing data, with options such as Sage Puff, Wandering Neko and Bonehead Brawler.

Crunchyroll Arc 2025 will remain available to view until 5 January 2026.