Prime Video has announced 16 December, today, as the exclusive global streaming premiere date for the supernatural horror-comedy movie Thamma, following its theatrical run. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, with Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik playing pivotal roles, and special appearances by Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora. The movie will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Synopsis of the film: The film follows Alok (Ayushmann), humanity’s last hope, and Tadaka (Rashmika), a mystical being navigating a realm consumed by darkness, while Yakshasan (Nawazuddin), a powerful ruler of darkness, threatens to plunge the world into peril.

Prime Video India director and content licensing head Manish Menghani said, “As part of our multi-year licensing collaboration with our longtime partners, Maddock Films, we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Thamma on Prime Video globally. The movie, the latest chapter in the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, delivers inventive storytelling, immersive world-building, and genre-blending entertainment.”

Maddock Films producer and founder Vijan shared, “With Thamma, we set out to expand on a world that is larger-than-life, and yet rooted in our folklore in the kind of storytelling Maddock Films believes in by blending different genres such as humor, romance, and horror that come together in a fresh and distinctive way.”

“Thamma is unlike any other supernatural or horror movie, perfectly combining supernatural and horror elements with humor, romance, drama, and a heartfelt love story, something you don’t often see. That’s what excited me the most about doing it. I hunt for freshness and newness in cinema and storytelling, and I loved the script when I heard it,” added Khurrana.

Mandanna commented, “Working on a supernatural comedy like Thamma was a first for me, and it was truly an amazing experience. The storyline, my character, the scale everything about it felt just right, making it an entertaining film not only for audiences but also for me. I am thrilled that the film will now reach even more people around the world when it streams on Prime Video.”

Siddiqui further added, “The character of Yakshasan in Thamma instantly caught my attention because it was unlike anything I had ever done before. Reading about mythological beings like vampires is one thing, but portraying one on screen was an experience I can’t truly put into words. The film has received a wonderful response so far, and I am now looking forward to seeing how people connect with it once it starts streaming on Prime Video.”

Part of Maddock Film’s interconnected universe, Thamma also features cameo appearances and narrative links to other franchises, including Stree 1, Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhediya, enriching the overarching storyline and hinting at future crossovers.