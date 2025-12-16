Veteran musician Livingston Taylor to voice ‘Winnie the Pooh’ in Kartoon Studios upcoming franchise

Livingston Taylor

Kartoon Studios announced that acclaimed musician, songwriter, performer, and educator Livingston Taylor is the cast for iconic voice of Winnie the Pooh in the Company’s upcoming animated franchise, Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends, based on A.A. Milne’s iconic literary masterpiece.

“Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends is more than a series, we are building it as a franchise with long-term, multi-generational vision. From serialised short-form stories and major holiday specials to a global consumer products program and future live immersive experiences, we are structuring this as a 360-degree global brand designed to endure for decades,” said Kartoon Studios CEO Andy Heyward.

Taylor, known for his warm, distinctive voice and celebrated musical career, brings a tone and spirit to Pooh that is both instantly familiar and uniquely his own. His voice carries the same iconic Taylor timbre that has connected with audiences for decades, while still offering a character and charm that is uniquely Livingston.

“Livingston Taylor doesn’t just voice Winnie the Pooh, he embodies him,” continued Heyward. “From the moment he stepped into the recording booth, and sang Danny Elfman’s main title song, he gave life to the warmth, sincerity, charm, and gentle wisdom that define Pooh at his very core. There is a kindness in Livingston’s voice, and a musical honesty, which feels as though it rises straight out of the Hundred Acre Wood itself.”

“When audiences hear Liv, they will not be thinking of an actor portraying Pooh, they will be hearing Winnie the Pooh himself,” said executive producer Linda Woolverton.

Woolverton is known for her work as the writer of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and Alice in Wonderland. She is the first female screenwriter whose work on a single film surpassed one billion dollars at the global box office.

“As we prepare to introduce this reimagined franchise to the world, we are especially excited to offer our audience, both industry professionals, and kids at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, a live ‘table read’ with one of the original songs that will appear in every episode,” added Heyward.

“To voice Winnie the Pooh is a privilege that touches me deeply. Pooh has lived in the hearts of children and adults for generations, my own heart included. Stepping into his gentle, thoughtful world has been nothing short of joyful. Bringing that to life, through voice, music, and heart, will be a treasure I am honoured to pass along to children everywhere,” commented Taylor.

Livingston Taylor’s remarkable five-decade career began when he picked up a guitar at age 13, launching a life devoted to performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina as part of the celebrated Taylor family, including siblings James, Alex, Kate, and Hugh, he recorded his first album at 19 and has since built a catalog of introspective originals and acclaimed interpretations that have earned him a dedicated global following.

His hits include Carolina Day, I Will Be in Love with You, and I’ll Come Running, along with fan favourites such as I Can Dream of You and Boatman. Equally at home in folk, pop, gospel, jazz, and orchestral settings, Taylor continues to tour nationally and internationally, known for his warmth, wit, and effortless connection with audiences. For more than 30 years, Taylor has been a beloved professor at Berklee College of Music, where he created the renowned Stage Performance course and mentored artists such as John Mayer, Charlie Puth, and Molly Tuttle.