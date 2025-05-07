‘Squid Games’ season three trailer out

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the third season of the much anticipated Squid Games. The Korean series which has garnered much attention for two seasons is now going to be back with its third season.

Synopsis of the series: A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?

The series is directed, produced and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The cast for the season three includes Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yu-ri, Chae Kuk-hee, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, and Jun Suk-ho, with special appearance by Park Hee-soon.

The visual wonders in this season are crafted by Cjes Studio, a South Korean visual effects studio founded in 2019.

Squid Games season three will be available on Netflix globally from 27 June 2025.