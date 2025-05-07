Actor Mads Mikkelsen joins the voice cast of animated feature ‘North’

Studio 100 Film and Norwegian production company PictoryLand announced that internationally acclaimed actor Mads Mikkelsen has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated feature North.

The official synopsis of the film reads: Young Gerda sets off into the great unknown in search of her friend Kai, who has mysteriously vanished. On her journey, Gerda makes friends with people, birds, beasts, and a kind witch, unaware that a hostile, unseen enemy – the Snow Queen and her devil apprentice, Louie – is watching her. The evil queen keeps Kai prisoner in her ice palace way up north in Finnmark, Norway. Together, Gerda and Kai escape from her clutches, arriving back home just in time for the happiest winter holiday ever.

Mads Mikkelsen

Mikkelsen will lend his voice to the character Severin, the father of young Kai, who is abducted by the Snow Queen. The new character was created as a heartfelt homage to Hans Christian Andersen, whose iconic fairy tale The Snow Queen forms the creative foundation of the film. Mikkelsen’s involvement marks a significant addition to the project, further elevating its international profile.

With recent leading roles in blockbuster productions such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Mikkelsen brings emotional depth and star power to North and to the character of Severin, a figure who embodies wisdom, sorrow, and the timeless magic of storytelling. As a carpenter, he builds his son a beautiful sled for Christmas and grieves when the sled and the boy vanish.

The film’s emotional impact is further enriched by the music of renowned Norwegian composer Rolf Løvland (Secret Garden, You Raise Me Up), who contributes the original song Finding You, performed by Norwegian pop singer Maria Arredondo. This lyrical ballad reflects the themes of longing and connection that lie at the heart of the film’s journey.

Raymond Enoksen, one of Scandinavia’s leading film and television composers with over 200 productions to his name, has created the full orchestral score as well as the sweeping original track True North, which anchors the film’s sonic identity and amplifies its dramatic narrative.

North is directed by critically acclaimed fantasy author Bente Lohne and produced by Håkon Gundersen (Flight of the Navigator, Free Jimmy) and his company PictoryLand AS, in collaboration with the award-winning studio Anima Vitae. Ralph Guggenheim (Toy Story), co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios, serves as consulting producer.

The feature film will be screened at the Marché du Film in Cannes on 13 May at 11:30 am at Olympia 9. A powerful new retelling of The Snow Queen, the film blends emotional depth with Nordic magic – brought to life by world-class talent across voice, storytelling, and musical score. Studio 100 Film welcomes buyers and industry professionals at the Marché du Film at Résidence Le Gray d’Albion, Apartment 6B2.