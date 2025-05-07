CyberPowerPC and Orangutan collaborate to launch new esports arena in Mumbai

CyberPowerPC has officially partnered with Indian esports organisation Orangutan to power its newly launched esports arena ApeCity with high-performance gaming PCs. This also includes top-end rigs designed to deliver gaming experience for competitive players, streamers, and casual gamers alike.

ApeCity located in Navi Mumbai is a dedicated space for the gaming and esports community that offers an experience for fans, creators, and competitive gamers. For many Indian gamers at the grassroots level, this will be their first experience with high-end PC gaming.

CyberPowerPC India chief operating officer Vishal Parekh said, “To grow the PC gaming ecosystem and truly prepare for global stages like the Olympic Esports Games, EWC, or the Asian Games, India needs more than just ambition. We need infrastructure, opportunity, and community. Not every gamer can buy a high-end rig, which is why this partnership with Orangutan is so important. Through ApeCity, we’re not only offering top-tier hardware but also scouting talent and providing a real platform where they can thrive. Whether it’s tournaments, content creation, or casual gaming, our goal is to give players an optimised environment that helps them push their limits and reach their full potential. We’re proud to do our bit to help Indian esports athletes rise and shine internationally.”

In addition to CyberPowerPC India’s gaming rigs, ApeCity features nine PlayStations for console enthusiasts, a state-of-the-art sim racing setup, and a watch-party and live screening zone for viewing major tournaments and matches. It also houses Chug and Chow by ApeCity, an in-house café built as a space for the community to relax, connect, and recharge.

Orangutan and ApeCity founder Yash Bhanushali commented, “Building ApeCity has been a dream of mine since childhood – to create a space where gamers could come together, grow, and thrive. Orangutan has always believed in raising the bar for esports in India, and with ApeCity, we’re stepping into a new vertical that directly supports the grassroots community. Partnering with CyberPowerPC India was a natural fit. Their commitment to performance and empowering gamers aligns perfectly with our vision. With their high-end rigs powering our arena, we’re making elite level infrastructure accessible to everyone, whether you’re a casual gamer, a rising star, or someone chasing big dreams in esports. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to redefine what community-led esports spaces look like in India.”

As India sets its sights on competing at the Asian Games, where esports will once again be a medal event, and the Olympic Esports Games that follow, it’s clear that the country’s athletes need access to hardware that matches their skills. With the Asian Games featuring multiple PC titles such as League of Legends and Naraka Bladepoint, the demand for high-performance systems is greater than ever.