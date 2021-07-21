‘Spirit Untamed’ moves into retail with adventure-filled merchandise across EMEA

As fans start to delight in Spirit Untamed, the next chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s high-stakes adventure about a fearless girl and her beloved wild Mustang, Universal Brand Development launches a dynamic cross-category consumer-products programme, inspired by the highly anticipated feature film which is now rolling out across EMEA.

Russia, Italy and Spain are already out of the stable gate with the movie set to hit the big screen in Germany on 22 July 2021, France on 28 July and the UK on 30 July. In the UK, a key market for the Spirit franchise, the soon-to-open movie was celebrated with a star studded Central London multimedia screening last Sunday attended by celebrities and their families.

“There’s something really special about the connection between girls and horses, and DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed taps into that emotional bond, bringing audiences along for the ride,” said global franchise management and Universal Brand Development VP Shannon Vacca. “We set out to create consumer products celebrating wholesome characters that empower girls around the world and reinforce Spirit Untamed as the ultimate story about what it means to be wild and free.”

Playmobil collection

The cornerstone of the consumer-products programme, global master toy licensee Mattel delivers authenticity to the toy aisle, expanding the adventure with a broad range of horses, character dolls and playsets, featuring a host of innovative features and storytelling accessories as well as games. In addition, Playmobil is a returning franchise partner with play sets supporting key movie moments alongside Just Play with basic plush.

Additionally, Outright Games, alongside Universal Games and Digital Platforms, is launching DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, a brand-new video game set in the adventurous world of the award-winning Spirit franchise. In the game, which is distributed by Bandai in EMEA, players can go on a wild adventure and explore the wonders and dangers of the frontier with Lucky and her beloved wild mustang, Spirit. This original story celebrates themes of adventure, friendship and the special connection between a girl and her horse. Lucky teams up with best friends Abigail and Pru to embark on a fun-filled quest for hidden treasure in Miradero.

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure will release on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC digital in summer 2021 for €39.99/£34.99 RRP.