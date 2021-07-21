Disney+ releases the trailer of ‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life’ featuring the chaotic chipmunk duo

Disney+ dropped a trailer for its hilarious new 2D animated series Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, premiering 28 July. The chipmunk brothers first made their Disney debut back in the 1940s, introducing fans to their mischievous ways.

Here’s the official synopsis: Comprising three seven-minute stories, each episode follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous warrior Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life will release new episodes every Wednesday, as it has become the norm for new Disney+ originals. Each episode consists of three different stories, which all clock in at about seven minutes a piece. The new series is being produced by Xilam Animation with Marc du Pontavice serving as the show’s executive producer/producer and Jean Cayrol as director.

The cartoon series joins another upcoming project based on the characters titled Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers. However, it will be a live-action/CGI hybrid film with John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voicing the titular chipmunks. It’s clear that the two projects based on the classic Disney characters will vary in their depictions, but Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life is sure to be a light-hearted fun cartoon reminiscent of the Disney classics.

With Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, kids will be seeing a whole new side of these adorable chipmunks since Disney is going back to their original concept of having the brothers speaking gibberish and being more animalistic.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life will premiere on Disney+ on 28 July. The Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is expected to be released sometime in 2022.