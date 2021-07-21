‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ gets a release date by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim

Fena: Pirate Princess, the swashbuckling samurai series inspired by Shojo manga, drops the anchor on 14 August with a special two-episode premiere on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. Adult Swim will air the English dubbed series in North America and Crunchyroll will stream the subtitled series worldwide outside of Japan.

The English cast includes:

The Adult Swim and Crunchyroll original series follows the journey of Fena Houtman. Fena remembers little about her childhood. Orphaned and raised as a servant in a brothel, her life changes when she escapes to an island of pirates where she discovers the truth behind her family. With Fena being the only one able to unlock her family’s secrets, and a formidable crew of female pirates on her tail, she must take her place as captain of her Samurai crew for a high seas adventure!

Fena: Pirate Princess is a half-hour animated series created and directed by Kazuto Nakazawa with Production I.G. serving as the animation studio.