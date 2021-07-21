‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ gets a release date by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim

Fena: Pirate Princess, the swashbuckling samurai series inspired by Shojo manga, drops the anchor on 14 August with a special two-episode premiere on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. Adult Swim will air the English dubbed series in North America and Crunchyroll will stream the subtitled series worldwide outside of Japan.
The English cast includes:
The Adult Swim and Crunchyroll original series follows the journey of Fena Houtman. Fena remembers little about her childhood. Orphaned and raised as a servant in a brothel, her life changes when she escapes to an island of pirates where she discovers the truth behind her family. With Fena being the only one able to unlock her family’s secrets, and a formidable crew of female pirates on her tail, she must take her place as captain of her Samurai crew for a high seas adventure!
Fena: Pirate Princess is a half-hour animated series created and directed by Kazuto Nakazawa with Production I.G. serving as the animation studio.
- Fena Houtman will be voiced by Brittany Cox: A positive, cheerful orphan despite her traumatic past. Known for her pale skin and glowing silver hair.
- Yukimaru will be voiced by Robb Moreira: The introverted, katana-wielding bodyguard of the Houtman family. He is extremely protective of Fena.
- Shitan will be voiced by Nicholas Corda: This handsome, elite warrior can kill with his bow and arrow—or his looks. Though on the surface he seems aloof, he greatly values his friends.
- Karin will be voiced by Anjali Kunapaneni: Raised by a family of blacksmiths, Karin geeks out over technology like her rifle, which she uses to great effect in battle.
- Enju will be voiced by Brandon Winckler: Kaede’s elder twin. They both use a spear and wakizashi in battle, they’re both friendly and mischievous, but Enju feels he’s more dependable than his younger brother.
- Kaede will be voiced by Darrel J Delfin: Enju’s younger twin. They both use a spear and wakizashi in battle, they’re both friendly and mischievous, but Kaede feels he’s more manly than his elder brother.
- Tsubaki will be voiced by Alan Lee: The oldest and most mature member of the group, he manages everyone’s wild energy. He’s also the cook, but when he fights, he uses a short ninja sword.
- Makaba will be voiced by Thomas E Wynn: This mountain of a boy prefers fighting in close quarters with brass knuckles. When he’s not fighting, he’s kind-hearted and mild-mannered.
- Salman will be played by Frank Todaro. An older knight who was once called “Salman the Onslaught” for being so deadly with a spear. He’s known Fena since she was a girl as he served the Houtman family for some time.
- Otto will be voiced by Doug Stone. Another older knight who served the Houtman family and possessed an intimidating nickname in his younger days—”Otto the Blitz” for his quick swordplay.