South Korea’s Iconix outlines global cross-platform strategy for its animated IPs ‘Pororo’ and ‘Taiyo’

Gina Kang

At the 30th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (Filmart) and EntertainmentPulse, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Iconix Media business head Gina Kang highlighted the company’s approach to sustaining its flagship animated properties Pororo the Little Penguin and Taiyo, which continue to attract young audiences more than two decades after their debut.

Iconix Media, a South Korean production and animation studio, has steadily expanded its portfolio of children’s programming, creating series that have found audiences both at home and abroad. While its IPs Pororo the Little Penguin, Tayo the Little Bus, Titipo Titipo, Flowering Heart, and Stone Age have become familiar names in Korean households, they are available to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube in some countries outside South Korea. Pororo the Little Penguin in particular, has extended its reach with a dedicated YouTube channel with 5.86 million subscribers, underscoring the brand’s enduring appeal across generations.

While outlining the company’s strategy, Kang explained, “Our goal is to be present wherever children are. That is why our distribution strategy focuses on reaching as many platforms as possible, both at home and beyond. We are working closely with key Korean media partners such as IBTV, VOD services and Netflix, and are in discussions with Warner Bros.. At the same time, we continue to produce new seasons to ensure fresh stories for young audiences.”

The company currently has nine main seasons of Pororo and eight of Taiyo, with further installments planned. Alongside the main series, Iconix is also developing spin‑offs and short‑form content for digital platforms, incorporating sub‑characters and experimenting with new formats to maintain engagement.

Kang explained that the company’s vertically integrated structure allows it not only to license its brands but also to develop and produce its own merchandise. Its characters are featured across everyday products, from drinks and clothing to stationery and toys, ensuring a strong presence in children’s daily lives. They have come up with Pororo themed toothbrushes, toothpastes, creams etc.

Reflecting on the longevity of Pororo, Kang observed that the franchise has now reached a stage where its original viewers are adults. “Those who first watched the series 23 years ago are now part of the workforce, and we’ve responded by launching digital marketing campaigns on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. These initiatives speak directly to Gen Z and early millennials with nostalgic content that has gone viral, reinforcing the enduring connection between the brand and its audience,” she noted.

The generational connection around Pororo has become a defining strength of the franchise. Audiences who grew up with the series are now introducing the character to the next generation. This continuation across generations illustrates the enduring appeal of long‑running properties.

With its combination of new content production, cross‑platform distribution and merchandise integration, Iconix Media continues to reinforce the relevance of its long‑running properties. The enduring success of Pororo and Taiyo demonstrates how established children’s franchises can adapt to changing media landscapes while maintaining connections across generations.