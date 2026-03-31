Goafest 2026 opens early-bird registrations

Advertising and media festival Goafest 2026 has opened delegate registrations, with early-bird rates available until 30 April 2026.

The festival will take place from 20 to 22 May 2026, at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon. Marking its 19th edition, the event will bring together professionals from across advertising, media, and marketing to celebrate creativity and excellence in the industry.

This year’s event will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. It aims to offer fresh perspectives, valuable insights, and meaningful interactions that inspire delegates and drive innovation across the industry.

Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) president Srinivasan K. Swamy said, “Goafest continues to be a defining platform for the advertising and marketing community, bringing together diverse voices from across the ecosystem. It offers a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from industry leaders, and celebrate the work that is shaping our business today. We look forward to another engaging edition that builds on this legacy.”

Goafest 2026 organising committee co-chairman Mohit Joshi added, “Each year, Goafest creates an environment that encourages collaboration and connection across the industry. It brings together agencies, brands, and partners on a common platform to share perspectives and explore new possibilities. We are excited to welcome the industry once again for what promises to be an enriching and engaging experience.”

The festival will also feature the Abby Awards, celebrating excellence across media and creative categories. The fest is co-hosted by the AAAI and The Advertising Club (TAC).