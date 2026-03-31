Maldives to build a 40-station esports arena, the president confirmed

Esports is entering a new era. While countries around the world are investing heavily in the sector, the Maldives is ready to join this shift.

Mohamed Muizzu, the president of the Maldives, has confirmed that the construction of a 40-station esports arena in the capital, Malé, will begin in Q2 2026. The facility, currently called the E-Gaming Arena, will be built at Sultan Park, where an unused structure will be cleared to make way for the new development.

The arena will feature 40 gaming stations, a dedicated tournament zone capable of hosting international competitions, a media room, and other supporting infrastructure.

The initiative is aimed at boosting the esports ecosystem in the country by providing young gamers with a proper space to train and compete, while also positioning the country as a destination for larger gaming events.

The project was first announced in 2025 after concerns emerged over the lack of recreational and gaming facilities in Malé. According to the government, the plan is already underway, with construction expected to take around 360 days once it begins in the second quarter of 2026.

The latest update was shared during a recent “Espresso with President” session, also known as “Espresso with Raes”, a forum where the president engages directly with young people to discuss topics such as gaming, sports, and infrastructure.

Globally, investment in esports infrastructure continues to rise. Major events like the Esports Nations Cup 2026 are being organised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while British Esports has unveiled plans for a new esports and entertainment venue set to open in summer 2026.