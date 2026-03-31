Sony Pictures Entertainment to shut down multiple award-winning VFX giant Pixomondo

Three months into 2026, and yet another major blow hits the VFX industry. Oscar, BAFTA, and Emmy-winning visual effects studio Pixomondo (PXO), now a part of the Sony Pictures family is set to shut its doors, marking another significant loss for the global VFX landscape.

As per Televisual report, PXO known for offering visualisation, virtual production and VFX for shows like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Avatar: The Last Airbender and others, would be “wound down” by Sony. Sony Pictures Entertainment acquired 100 per cent of PXO from Mayfair Equity Partners, a dedicated technology and consumer investor in 2022.

Studio’s LED volume division, Clara will also shut down. Reports say that the staff has been informed and the winding down will begin only after delivering the ongoing projects. However, there is no official update on whether the workforce will be absorbed by SPE or not.

With its network of studios spanning the world, from the United States to Europe and Asia, PXO had cemented its global reputation as an industry leading VFX house. The studio was originally founded in 2001 by Thilo Kuther in Pfungstadt, Germany.



