Disney’s second adventure park in Paris launches ‘Frozen’ theme attractions

Yesterday marked the official opening of Disneyland Paris’s second park. To welcome guests, Marvel’s superhero Spider-Man made a special entry by appearing on top of the Earffel Tower.

Guests were first invited to step onto the cobblestones of adventure way, where they were later cheered by a guard of honour formed by Disney characters and cast members. A band performance followed, as everyone walked together towards the shores of adventure bay, the park’s vast and majestic lake, and then on to Arendelle village in the World of Frozen.

Guests enjoyed riding frozen ever after attraction, along with various shows held at the heart of the World of Frozen. One of the highlights was A Celebration in Arendelle, where guests witnessed how robotic technology brought Olaf to life, appearing right in front of them along with other beloved characters.

Guests enjoyed trying some of the new dining options, in total 15 venues were introduced, and also took a ride on the gondolas of the Raiponce Tangled Spin attraction.

The park presented its first daily nighttime show, Disney Cascade of Lights, that featured drones, water screens, fountains, projections, and fireworks for a wonderful experience.

They also mentioned that some shows and parades may change, delayed, or cancelled due to weather or technical issues. Olaf may appear as a puppet in some conditions. Dining locations will open in phases, and not all 15 venues will be available for now.