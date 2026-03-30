Adobe brings Manoj Kohli on board to shape its next phase of growth

Manoj Kohli

Industry veteran Manoj Kohli has joined the Adobe International Advisory Board (IAB) to help shape and strengthen Adobe’s ecosystem. He has 47 years of global business leadership experience across telecommunications, technology, renewable energy, and digital innovation.

Adobe is a global technology leader that empowers individuals and businesses to unlock creativity, boost productivity, and deliver exceptional customer experiences through its innovative tools and platforms, such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Acrobat.

“I’m delighted to join the Adobe International Advisory Board to work with customers at this pivotal time when AI is rapidly transforming how customers discover and engage with brands, and reshaping how enterprises operate and create value. I look forward to contributing my perspective and working closely with fellow leaders to help shape the next era of growth,” Kohli said.

A passionate mentor and educator, Kohli shares his knowledge across global business schools. He also serves as chairman and managing partner at MK Knowledge.

Commenting on his appointment, the president of Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) Ben Goodman said, “India is one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world, and organisations are increasingly turning to AI and digital experience technologies to drive innovation and growth. Manoj’s extensive leadership experience and strong focus on excellence and integrity will be invaluable for our customers as they navigate complexity, unlock new opportunities, and deliver exceptional experiences at scale.”

Previously, Kohli served as country head of SoftBank India, where he supported over US$15 billion in investments across several AI-focused portfolio companies. He has also worked closely with founders and leadership teams at organisations including Ola, Oyo, Zomato, Lenskart, Meesho, Flipkart, Swiggy, and Delhivery.

Before joining SoftBank, he spent over a decade as managing director and CEO of Bharti Airtel, leading operations across 20 countries. He also played a key role in building platforms such as Airtel TV and Indus Towers, contributing significantly to India’s digital infrastructure.