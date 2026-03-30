Sony announces PS5 price hike, second increase in a year

PS5 fans, this story might disappoint you!

Sony has announced a new price hike for its PlayStation 5 lineup, including the PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player. This marks the second price increase in less than a year, following a US$50 hike announced in 2025.

The company stated that the decision was driven by “continued pressures in the global economic landscape.” According to Sony, rising costs of essential components and broader economic challenges have pushed up production expenses. Demand for memory and semiconductor components has also surged, partly due to artificial intelligence workloads, making manufacturing more costly.

Sony explained that the move came after careful evaluation, aiming to continue delivering gaming hardware while managing these rising costs.

In the US, the standard PS5 now costs US$649.99, while the Digital Edition is priced at US$599.99, both reflecting a US$100 increase. The PS5 Pro has seen the steepest hike, rising by US$150 to US$899.99.

The PlayStation Portal remote player has also become more expensive, from US$199.99 to currently priced at US$249.99.

New pricing has been introduced across the UK, Europe, and Japan. India was not included in the announcement, though prices for Indian buyers are expected to rise in the coming days. Until then, buyers can consider purchasing from the remaining inventory at current prices.

The new prices will take effect from 2 April 2026, Sony said.