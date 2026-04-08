‘Solo Leveling’ voice actor to visit Mumbai Comic Con 2026

Japanese voice actor Taito Ban, known as the voice behind Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling, will visit Mumbai Comic Con on 9 May 2026. Along with him Atsushi Kaneko, the producer of A-1 Pictures, the company behind Solo Leveling.

This appearance in the Mumbai event offers fans an opportunity to connect with the voice and creators behind one of anime’s most compelling journeys. Attendees can look forward to engaging conversations about the making of Solo Leveling, behind-the-scenes insights into voicing Jin-Woo, and perspectives on the anime’s production.

Fans will additionally get the chance to experience live dubbing sessions with Ban, bringing iconic scenes to life in real time.

Synopsis of Solo Leveling: The series follows Sung Jin-Woo, a low-ranked hunter in a world where mysterious gates connect earth to dangerous monster-filled dungeons. After a near-death experience, he gains access to a unique system that allows him to level up beyond human limits, setting him on a path to becoming one of the most powerful beings in existence.

More details regarding the schedule and event activities are expected to be announced soon.