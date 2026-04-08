Logitech launches its gaming mouse in India

Swiss company Logitech has launched the G Pro X2 Superstrike gaming mouse, introducing innovations designed for enhanced performance and precision.

The mouse features Inductive Analog Sensing, which uses copper coils to generate an electromagnetic field, replacing traditional mechanical microswitches with a fully analog system that delivers 0.6 mm of click travel for faster and more accurate inputs.

Powered by Superstrike Technology, the device offers 10 levels of actuation point adjustment and five rapid trigger reset levels, enabling players to fine-tune click responsiveness to suit their individual playstyle, whether for FPS games or more strategic gameplay. In addition, the mouse includes Real-Time Click Haptics, with built-in haptic actuators that provide tactile feedback both at the point of actuation and reset. Players can customise this feedback with adjustable intensity levels from one to five via Logitech’s G Hub software, creating a personalised gaming experience.

This innovation is the Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS), which replaces traditional microswitches used in standard gaming mice. By combining adjustable actuation, rapid trigger functionality, and integrated click haptics, superstrike technology sets a new standard for competitive gaming. It allows players to customise click responsiveness to their preference, while delivering instant tactile feedback with every click, ensuring greater precision and control in high-pressure gameplay scenarios.

This product reduces click latency by up to 30 milliseconds offering a significant advantage in competitive gaming where speed is critical. Powered by the advanced Hero two sensor with power of eight technology, the mouse delivers precision and responsiveness for pro-level performance.

It features an eight kHz polling rate supported by lightspeed wireless technology for ultra-fast input, along with 88G acceleration and 888 IPS tracking to ensure smooth control even during rapid movements. With up to 44,000 DPI and zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration, this ensures every movement is captured with accuracy, enabling consistent performance in high-pressure gameplay scenarios.

The device delivers up to 90 hours of battery life under constant motion. It will be available in India in a Lunar Eclipse colour variant, priced at Rs 23,995.