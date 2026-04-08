India’s Digikore Studios drops trailer for animated feature ‘Kingdom Games’

India’s Digikore Studios has launched the official trailer for Kingdom Games, a 90-minute, 4K, computer-generated animated feature film, set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on 24 July 2026.

Kingdom Games revolves around Max, an underdog bunny who leads a team of unlikely animal athletes. He is joined by Rambo, a spirited capybara with surprising agility, and Fredo, a timid donkey who gradually finds his courage. Their mentor, Ramses, is a tough bull coach with a hidden soft side, while their main rival is Hura, a dominant jaguar. Together they face demanding obstacle courses in the Kingdom Games, showing that resilience, belief, and persistence can turn the odds in their favour.

In the trailer, viewers can see stadium crowd sequences, sprawling obstacle-course environments, and expressive animal characters.

Digikore Studios founder and producer Abhishek More said, “The old constraint in animation was simple, visual ambition required a proportional budget. AI has broken that equation. We’ve built a film that looks and feels like a studio tentpole because our pipeline allows our artists to focus on what matters most: the soul of the characters, the timing of the joke, and the moments that make a child catch their breath, not the mechanical tasks a machine can now handle.”

An India-based company, Digikore has spent more than 25 years delivering VFX for some of Hollywood’s biggest productions, including Stranger Things, The Marvels, Wakanda Forever, the Deadpool and Thor franchises, and Jumanji, among others.

The AI-assisted animated film is planned for a global theatrical release across cinema chains in the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. Post-theatrical release, Kingdom Games will roll out on OTT and satellite platforms across key markets, dubbed into multiple languages.