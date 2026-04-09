Adult animated series ‘My Two Cents’ to hit Netflix this May

Netflix recently shared the official poster of an adult animated series My Two Cents. The new series is coming exclusively to Netflix on May 27.

The new series is written and directed by Zerocalcare. It is produced by Movimenti Production, part of Banijay Kids & Family, in collaboration with Bao Publishing.

Ahead of its release on Netflix, Zerocalcare will present My Two Cents at the Turin International Book Fair on 16 May, offering an exclusive preview into the making of this third project: a journey of discovery and growth, both personal and professional, within the world of animated storytelling.

Synopsis of the series: The series follows Zero and Cinghiale as they navigate financial struggles while running a business. Along the way, they encounter people from their past and must deal with misunderstandings and growing responsibilities, all of which further complicate their personal lives.

My Two Cents features voice performances by Valerio Mastandrea (This World Can’t Tear Me Down) and Zerocalcare (Tear Along the Dotted Line), reintroducing the characters from the writer’s previous works.