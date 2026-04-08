Disney+ partners with Korea Esports Association to stream major esports events

Disney+ has partnered with the Korea Esports Association (KESPA) to expand its global livestream offerings of major esports events. Audiences worldwide will be able to watch competitions, including the Esports Champions Asia Jinju 2026, the 2026 League of Legends (LoL) Kespa Cup, as well as the Korea national team send-off ceremony and LoL friendly matches ahead of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

This partnership will officially begin from 24 to 26 April with the Esports Championships Asia 2026. The event will feature teams from South Korea, China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Mongolia competing across a variety of games. Disney+ viewers will be able to watch the action live, including matches in Street Fighter 6, The King of Fighters XV, Tekken 8, and the eFootball series (PC/mobile). They will also serve as an official streaming partner for Pubg Mobile and Eternal Return, providing tournament coverage of both titles to audiences worldwide.

The Esports Championships Asia will take place over three days in Jinju, South Korea, providing national teams with an opportunity to assess their performance ahead of the 20th Asian Games in Aichi‑Nagoya in 2026. As part of this process, Disney+ will stream the national team send‑off ceremony and evaluation matches later this year.

Viewers can watch the Esports Championship Asia 2026 live from 24 to 26 April.