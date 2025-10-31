SideFX and Tathastu Techno Solution take center stage as gold sponsor at IndiaJoy VFX Summit 2025

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
SideFX, the creator of Houdini, and its official Indian partner Tathastu Techno Solution (TTS) joins IndiaJoy VFX Summit 2025 as Gold Sponsors, underscoring their commitment to advancing India’s creative technology landscape.
This year’s collaboration spotlights the fusion of procedural workflows, artistic intelligence, and cutting-edge innovation that define the next era of VFX. SideFX and Tathastu have long championed the growth of the Indian VFX ecosystem- empowering artists, studios, and educators with Houdini’s industry-standard tools and procedural thinking. Their joint presence at IndiaJoy 2025 reinforces this mission, bringing together international experts, top studios, and emerging talent for an immersive exchange of ideas.
Here are the session highlights:
1.Procedural Thinking:The Houdini Way- This session is a deep dive into Houdini’s procedural mindset, exploring how node-based workflows empower artists to build complex effects like fluids, fire, and destruction, with non-destructive flexibility and smarter design systems. It will be conducted by SideFX technical consultant Hijaz Ahamed.
“When studios adopt a procedural mindset, iteration becomes effortless. Houdini turns complex FX into a controllable, repeatable process that’s real production power,” said Ahamed.
2.NPR Styles in Houdini 21- It is a creative showcase of Non-Photorealistic Rendering (NPR) techniques using Houdini 21’s COPs network, blending stylised artistry with technical control for unique, expressive renders. The speaker of this session is Houdini trainer Rohan Dalvi.
“Non-photorealistic rendering isn’t about imitating reality, it’s about expressing emotion. With Houdini 21, we can now paint with code and design with pure imagination,” said Dalvi.
3.Power of Procedural and Customisation- Insights into Houdini 21’s real-world production capabilities, from creating portable FX pipelines to muscle systems seen in high-end projects like the Kantara 3D Billboard. This session will be conducted by Astra Studios FX supervisor Biswajit Tarafder.
“With houdini, imagination becomes reality. Every VFX artist’s best friend,” said Tarafdar.
4.Panel Discussion: Cinematic Intelligence, Where Artificial Intelligence Meets Artistic Vision- As AI reshapes the creative landscape, this panel explores how intelligent systems are amplifying human imagination rather than replacing it. The discussion brings together experts from software, studios, and research to envision the next frontier- where art and AI co-create cinematic brilliance. This discussion is curated by Astra Studios’ Shajy Thomas, featuring SideFX global marketing senior director Christopher Hebert along with industry technologists and creative leaders.
“SideFX is building the bridge between procedural logic and machine learning. As these technologies evolve, our focus remains on developing tools that expand creative possibilities while keeping the artist firmly in control ensuring AI becomes an empowering force within the procedural workflows that define Houdini,” said Hebert.
“Every artist deserves the power to dream without limits and technology like Houdini makes that possible. Our collaboration with SideFX is not just about software; it’s about unlocking creative freedom, building confident talent, and shaping a new generation of Indian storytellers,” Tathastu Techno Solution CEO and founder Chetan Jain.
Together, SideFX and Tathastu Techno Solution are shaping the next era of VFX- where India’s creativity meets world-class technology.