ASIFA-Hollywood and Women in Animation join ANIAFF inaugural this December

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Aichi Nagoya International Animation Film Festival (ANIAFF) announced collaborations with two renowned international organisations: ASIFA-Hollywood and Women in Animation (WIA). The inaugural ANIAFF will take place from 12 to 17 December 2025 in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.
ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) and presenter of the Annie Awards, will participate through the appointment of its executive director Aubry Mintz to the ANIAFF feature film competition jury.
“ANIAFF’s mission to advance both the culture and industry of animation worldwide strongly aligns with ASIFA-Hollywood’s,” Mintz said. “I look forward to seeing this international relationship grow and flourish.”
Also joining the jury are Pénélope Bagieu, the acclaimed bande dessinée author and illustrator known for works such as Brazen, and Polygon Pictures president and CEO Shuzo John Shiota, who has received Annie Awards for his work on Tron: Uprising and “Jibaro” from Love, Death & Robots S3.
Women in Animation (WIA), the leading non-profit organisation promoting gender equity in animation, VFX, and gaming, will collaborate with ANIAFF on a special program titled ‘Women in Animation in Japan.’ The session will highlight the contributions of women in animation both in Japan and internationally, and encourage dialogue on inclusion and representation in the industry