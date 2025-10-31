DreamHack Hyderabad to host Red Bull Tetris India National finals; winner to represent India at Dubai World Final

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The stage is set for India’s top gamers to battle it out at the Red Bull Tetris India National Finals, taking place during DreamHack Hyderabad on 1 and 2 November.
The event will determine the country’s ultimate Tetris champion, who will earn the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent India at the Red Bull Tetris World Final in Dubai. The final match will be played live using over 2,000 drones at the iconic Dubai Frame on 11 to 13 December 2025.
The competition is the culmination of nationwide mobile qualifiers for Red Bull Tetris, a global tournament celebrating the legacy of the legendary puzzle game. The top scorers from across India will now face off in an on-ground 1v1 showdown, showcasing skill, speed, and precision in a new Red Bull twist to the iconic game that features power-ups, Golden Tetriminos, and gravity shifts.
The finalists are as follows:
Only one will advance to represent India on the world stage.
The Red Bull Tetris India National Finals at DreamHack Hyderabad promise an action-packed weekend of gaming, creators, and community. The two-day spectacle will be hosted by Zerxes Wadia.
Additionally, Red Bull is bringing together GodLike Esports creators- Zgod, Bachu, Sharkshe, Mizo, and Dobby alongside Red Bull athlete Ankit “V3nom” Panth for exclusive fan engagements and meet-and-greets on 1 November, creating a vibrant mix of competition and creator energy.
The second day, 2 November, will feature high-stakes gameplay and entertainment as the Tetris semifinals and grand finals take centre stage, deciding who will represent India in Dubai this December. Fans can also look forward to special show matches including Ankit Panth vs Bachu and Zgod vs Mizo, offering a fun crossover between competitive gaming and creator entertainment.