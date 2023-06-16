SD World Film Production and Jumping Tomato Studio is all set to present Luv you Shankar, the animated film by acclaimed director Rajiv S. Ruia. Ruia, known for his directorial success with My Friend Ganesha, brings his expertise and creative vision to this remarkable project.

Starring renowned actors Shreyas Talpade, Tanisha Mukerji, Sanjay Mishra, Mann Gandhi, Abhimanyu Singh, Patreikk Jain, Hemant Pandey and Elakshi Gupta, the film promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and stellar performances. Produced by Tejas Desai, Sunita Desai and Rohandeep Singh, Luv you Shankar is bound to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

With Vardan Singh as the associate producer and music director, the film boasts a mesmerising soundtrack that adds depth and emotion to the narrative. The feature will be released in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada – ensuring accessibility to a wide range of audiences across different regions.

The film will hit the silver screen on 22 September 2023.