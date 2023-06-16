As the sole esports governing body in Asia and the technical delegate of the Esports Program at the 19th Asian Games, the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) has introduced the official events and the competition mechanism for the Esports Program at the Games.

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version (originated from Honor of Kings)

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version, originating from Honor of Kings, is a competitive game designed for mobile devices. It has been selected as an official event for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. In order to ensure fair competition and provide players from various regions and countries with the best gaming experience, a dedicated tournament server exclusively for the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version will be implemented.

Furthermore, efforts have been made to achieve a certain level of integration between Honor of Kings and Arena of Valor, with the aim of maintaining game balance. The following are the details regarding these developments.

Rules

The game will consist of two teams, namely the blue team and the red team, with each team comprising five players. Players will have the option to select from five different positions: Clash Lane, Farm Lane, Mid Lane, Jungling, and Roaming. The battleground for this competition will be Hero’s Gorge, which includes various elements such as Minion Waves, Jungles, Rivers, and Mechanisms.

Both teams will need to collaborate and work together to acquire resources, gain team advantages, and ultimately achieve victory by demolishing the opponent’s crystal.

Version

The map, monsters, and other elements of the battlefield in this version have been derived from the Honor of Kings S30 edition. Necessary adjustments have been implemented to ensure a balanced gameplay experience.

Features

The Arena of Valor Asian Games Version features a roster of 63 distinctive heroes, comprising 51 heroes from Honor of Kings and 12 heroes from Arena of Valor. Many of these heroes share fundamental mechanics and gameplay, facilitating quick immersion for players from various backgrounds and ensuring a level playing field for all.



Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Hero List

*The Asian Games Version will use the hero image with the red subscript

DOTA 2

DOTA 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game where matches are played between two teams of five players, each team defending their own separate base on the map. It is unique in its diversity of heroes, skills, and items. With a wide range of heroes to choose from, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles, and an extensive selection of items to cater to specific game needs, players have the freedom to showcase their individuality.

DOTA 2 prides itself on offering an ever-changing experience, with no two games being alike. Heroes can fulfill multiple roles, and a plethora of items are available to adapt to the demands of each match, allowing players to express their own distinct styles.

Competitive balance is at the core of DOTA 2, ensuring a level playing field for all participants. The game provides equal access to its extensive hero pool and essential content. Fans can collect cosmetics for heroes and fun add-ons for the world they inhabit, but everything you need to play is already included from the start.

As one of the featured esports programs at the Hangzhou Asian Games, we encourage all players to embody the competitive spirit of DOTA 2 on this journey. Let us move forward together and strive to reach the pinnacle of Asia’s premier tournament stage.

Dream Three Kingdoms 2

Dream Three Kingdoms 2, developed by Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology Co is a 3D multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that focuses on PvP combat while also offering PvE dungeons. With its 10 vs. 10, 5 vs. 5 vs. 5, and story-driven maps, the game has garnered a significant following.

In the game, each player controls a character and engages in intense 5v5 battles. Victory is achieved through collaborative teamwork and strategic decision-making, either by being the first to eliminate enemy heroes 60 times or by destroying the enemy base.

Dream Three Kingdoms 2 draws inspiration from the historical themes of the Three Kingdoms of China and proudly promotes traditional Chinese culture, which is the leading work of national esports. Additionally, the game constantly explores new esports gameplay possibilities, offering players a wealth of competitive content to engage with.

FIFA ONLINE 4

FIFA Online 4, developed by EA SPORTS, is a realistic football game that utilises an advanced physics engine to deliver an immersive experience. With the implementation of EA’s cutting-edge motion capture technology and player face scans, the game aims to replicate the authentic atmosphere of football. The game has acquired official authorization from International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), in order to provide players with the ultimate football gaming experience.

As a football esports project, FIFA Online follows the competition rules of real-life football games. In the Asian Games mode, the project adopts a one-on-one format, where each team sends one player to compete against each other. Contestants must assemble their own football team with 11 main players and seven substitutes for the competition. During the matches, players can make substitutions, adjust formations, and change tactics based on the game situation. Each game has a time limit of eight minutes, with each half lasting four minutes. The team that scores more goals within the time limit emerges as the winner. In the event of a draw, overtime or a penalty shootout will be conducted to determine the final victor.

FIFA Online 4 esports strives to integrate with traditional football culture and embraces the philosophy of “tactical convergence and shared growth.” It aims to transcend the confines of screens, allowing all players to fulfill their football dreams.

League of Legends

League of Legends is a MOBA game developed by Riot Games, featuring a roster of over 160 champions, and placing a strong emphasis on fair competition and teamwork.

In a League of Legends match, 10 players are divided into two teams of five and engage in strategic, tactical, and combative gameplay. Each player controls a virtual game character called a “champion” and competes against their opponents. The champions are categorised into five roles: Top (Top Lane), Jug (jungle), Mid (Mid Lane), Bot (bottom lane), and Sup (support). The players must effectively utilise their individual skills, collaborate on team strategies, and work collectively to secure resources and gain a team advantage. Victory is attained by destroying the opponent’s ‘Turret’ defenses and ultimately their ‘Nexus’.

League of Legends has always upheld the principle of fair competition and actively promotes the spirit of ‘unity, cooperation, and perseverance in sportsmanship.

PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version

The PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version is a dedicated version of the game, specifically designed for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, based on PUBG Mobile.

The PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version adopts a four-player team cooperation mode and integrates it with the rules of modern sports events. Each match consists of four teams, with four athletes per team. The athletes compete in a race on the Miramar map, driving vehicles and passing through multiple guide points and check stations located in urban areas. These check stations feature different types of targets that earn corresponding scores when hit. Once the target score is reached, the team can proceed to the next stage. The team that reaches the finish line first emerges as the winner of the game.

The game fully leverages the tactical tournament game genre’s high openness, realism, and competitiveness. Drawing inspiration from real sports events like Skydiving Competition, Off-Road Racing, and Shooting Competitions, it provides a comprehensive test of players’ teamwork, on-the-spot response, and psychological qualities, aiming to deliver a more realistic and immersive competitive experience.

Embracing the Olympic spirit, the PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version strives to foster a harmonious, fair, and ethical esports atmosphere. It embodies the values of unity, diligence, and fair competition while actively showcasing the unique characteristics of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou to the world.



Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is a 2.5D fighting game developed and published by Capcom, released in 2020.

With various downloadable content (DLC) upgrades, this latest edition boasts multiple stages and stylish costumes, as well as a roster of 45 unique characters – a notable increase of 29 characters compared to the original Street Fighter V.

In Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, two players select their respective characters and engage in intense battles within the battle lounge. Each match consists of three rounds, with a time limit of 99 seconds per round. The player who emerges victorious in two out of the three rounds secures the overall victory.