‘Shinchan: Shiro and the coal town’ launches on Crunchyroll Game Vault 

Shinchan: Shiro and the coal town mobile adventure game is launched on Crunchyroll’s Game Vault. Players can experience this game on both Android and iOS, if they have the Crunchyroll mega membership. The game offers a journey alongside the Nohara family, bringing their world to life in an interactive way.

Synopsis: The Nohara family embarks on a countryside adventure in Akita, when Hiroshi’s job assignment takes them to a quiet village, it seems like the perfect getaway until Shiro runs off covered in soot. Chasing after him, they stumble upon a lively and prosperous coal town. Shinchan starts a mysterious daily routine, traveling between two worlds: the village in Akita and Coal Town.

With this mobile release, Shinchan fans can dive into an adventure anytime, anywhere, bringing the character’s journey to life on the go. The game offers a multilingual experience, allowing players to enjoy the adventure in English, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, making it accessible to a diverse audience worldwide.