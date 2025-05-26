DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s preschool series Milo is expanding with Milo’s Creations. In this new series, the kitten protagonist teaches children how to make colourful crafts with everyday objects.

Through digital content published weekly on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, the series offers activities for the whole family, following a step-by-step process. This empowers the creativity of children, encouraging Milo‘s followers to share their creations.

Milo’s Creations is produced by DeAPlaneta Entertainment, which acquired full ownership of Milo at the end of 2024, handling its development, license management and global expansion. This series is the brand’s first digital series. Milo’s Creations is available in English, Spanish, Italian, Polish and Portuguese, with more languages to be added.