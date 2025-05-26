Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone are set to drop season four content on 30 May 2025, bringing five new multiplayer maps, a mix of new and returning modes, and the return of grief mode in zombies. The update will also introduce a fresh point of interest in Verdansk, new operators including the return of Stitch and various gameplay enhancements. Mid-season events such as Rivals and Ballerina are also planned, offering limited-time challenges for players.

Here’s what’s coming to season four:

Black Ops 6 overview:

Five MP maps: Drop into Icelandic AOs with three new maps at launch including the Shutdown and Fugitive 6v6 core maps and the Blitz Strike map. In the mid-season, party it up in Eclipse and play a reimagined Fringe.

New and returning modes: Pick up dog tags to drain the enemy’s reserves in team elimination, a fun new twist on the kill confirmed formula. Make every bullet count with the return of one in the chamber and get festive in the party ops limited-time mode.

Additional equipment: The Grim Reaper Scorestreak returns from the original Black Ops, offering an explosive payload.

Season four ranked play: Challenge the best of the best, get those wins, and climb the ranks in a new season of multiplayer ranked play, with all-new rewards and bragging rights.

Black Ops 6 Zombies overview:

Grief Returns! Drop into this 4v4 competitive battle on all maps, outlasting the opposition while securing capture zones to debuff and grief your opponents. The last team still standing wins!

Additional gameplay content: Crack open the armoured undead and create area-of-effect explosions with the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, chew over the impressive effects of three new GobbleGums, and create even bigger explosions with the Grim Reaper Support launcher.

New modes and more: Unlock hidden rewards with more dark ops challenges, then prepare to face down a powered-up abomination, survive as long as you can in the starting room LTM, and prove your leaderboard worth by zombie slaying for bragging rights and rewards!

Warzone overview:

New point of interest: The towering skyscraper known as The Overlook comes to Downtown Verdansk, with ziplines, cranes, and an interior to explore.

New and limited time modes: Clash mode – the 52v52 Verdansk Deathmatch – is back! Join 51 other operators in a firefight to claim domination points and defeat foes. Then compete in a specially themed area of Verdansk in a match with rule-bending modifiers in Havoc Royale. And drop into Rebirth Island for a spot of resurgence casual human and bot combat.

Doubling down on ranked play: Call of Duty: Warzone doubles down literally with two separate ranked play modes; Battle Royale: ranked (Verdansk) at launch running throughout the entire season, and the return of ranked play to Rebirth Island at mid-season.

New features: Cranes and horizontal ziplines Downtown. Lobby lockdown in The Overlook.

Across all modes: