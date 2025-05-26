IMPPA president Abhay Sinha gets elected as FIAPF vice president

Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) president Abhay Sinha has been unanimously elected as International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) vice president and FIAPF headquarters ASBL, the global apex body representing film producers from over 30 countries at the FIAPF annual general assembly held on 17 May 2025 in Cannes, France.

One of his key achievements includes leading IMPPA’s participation at the Cannes Film Festival for the second year running in 2025. More than 40 Indian films and delegates took part, showcasing India’s rich and diverse cinema on a global platform. He also contributed as a speaker on the panel discussion at the Bharat Pavilion, titled “Changing Paradigm of Film Screening: Theatres to OTT, Digital Platforms and Beyond,” offering insights into the future of film viewing and distribution beyond international engagements.

Sinha also played a vital role in shaping better film policies across India, including improved subsidy systems in Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states. He has also worked to make film certification easier and pushed for industry representation in National Film bodies.

He has addressed critical industry concerns, including Virtual Print Fees (VPF), exhibition challenges and taxation reforms to ease financial burdens on producers and distributors. In addition, he has raised concerns about the proposed 100 per cent tariff by the United States on foreign entertainment content. Through his public statements and writings, he has highlighted the threat such tariffs pose to cultural exchange and the global reach of Indian cinema, urging for fair trade policies that protect the creative and economic interests of Indian filmmakers.

As the founder of Yashi Films, Sinha has produced over 150 feature films in various languages and more than 5,000 TV episodes. He is the creator of the International Bhojpuri Film Awards (IBFA), the award platform for Bhojpuri cinema, which has been hosted in multiple countries and supported by Indian tourism bodies. These events have taken Indian regional cinema to international audiences and given Bhojpuri artists a global stage.