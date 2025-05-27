Houdini Ignite wraps up in Mumbai with insights on USD, Solaris and Karma

Maria Sahai and Karim Sahai

Mumbai experienced an exhilarating two-day event, Houdini Ignite, aimed at revolutionising India’s digital content creation landscape. Held on 22 and 23 May 2025 at the Raheja Classique in Mumbai, the event was organised by Tathastu Techno Solutions in collaboration with SideFX and VFX Mojo. It was curated and executed by AnimationXpress and ITV 2.0 Productions.

Targeted at VFX supervisors, studio heads and heads of creative and production, the first day of the event featured detailed discussions on Houdini’s USD (Universal Scene Description), Solaris and Karma, highlighting how these features are transforming VFX pipelines worldwide. Attendees had the opportunity to gain insight into procedural workflows and collaborative data structures, ensuring greater efficiency and enhanced creative output.

The two-day event was conducted by VFX Mojo visual effects supervisor Karim Sahai and VFX Mojo FX supervisor Maria Sahai. Karim is known for Oscar-winning films such as Dune: Part Two, Avatar, King Kong, and The Lord of the Rings franchise, while Maria is known for her work on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Dune: Part Two.

Attendees at the Houdini Ignite seminar, Day 1

Houdini Ignite, a global event series by SideFX, brings artists together through workshops, with recent sessions held in China and South Korea, to explore diverse creative approaches. “Houdini serves as more than just a tool for visual effects; it bridges math and science with practical experimentation, making abstract concepts accessible through creative software-driven learning,” mentioned Maria.

The speakers mentioned how India is an epicentre of visual creation for media and entertainment, whether it be TV, film and games or animation. As photographers themselves, they noted that photography can shape an artist’s creative approach to digital imagery. “The best artists train their eyes through real-world exploration, capturing beauty that later informs their computer- generated work,” Karim said during the seminar.

They showcased how Houdini supports artists across animation, games, and visual effects, emphasising its adaptability in fast-changing industry workflows. They introduced USD, Solaris, and Karma as key tools for streamlining complex pipelines and also touched upon SideFX’s partnership with the AI vision team at Endava for AI integration.

Attendees participating in the online quiz session on the first day of the seminar

Maria explained, “Despite its reputation for complexity, Houdini has evolved with pre-packaged tools and presets, making it more accessible for newcomers. SideFX continues refining the software based on user feedback, ensuring easier adoption while preserving its depth and versatility for experienced artists.”

Karim added, “One of the fastest-growing areas of Houdini is animation and rigging. In the upcoming September release, we expect a major emphasis on integrating existing tools—such as simulation, muscle systems, and more, with new smart animation features. The goal is to streamline workflows and provide animators with a comprehensive toolset, making the creative process more efficient and intuitive.”

USD is revolutionising content creation by streamlining workflows across animation, VFX, and games, the speakers said. Integrated deeply into Houdini via Solaris, USD acts as a universal translator, enabling seamless collaboration between departments while optimising data management and rendering processes.

Attendees with Karim Sahai and Marai Sahai on the first day of Houdini Ignite in Mumbai

“Many studios are integrating Houdini as their core pipeline tool, streamlining workflows across look development, layout, lighting, rendering, and effects. The software continues evolving, with upcoming innovations in animation and rigging aimed at increasing efficiency and accessibility for creators,” highlighted Maria.

During this seminar, participants explored Houdini’s dynamic applications in blockbuster films, including Dune and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A lively quiz session further engaged attendees, testing their knowledge on industry practices and Houdini’s capabilities. Winners were rewarded, adding an element of excitement to the learning experience.

The second day of Houdini Ignite offered hands-on training on HoudiniFX and USD workflows via VFX Mojo’s cloud platform, and was exclusively designed for VFX supervisors, studio heads, heads of creative and production teams. This immersive workshop was aimed to equip professionals with practical expertise in leveraging cutting-edge VFX technologies. Houdini Ignite not only showcased innovations but also reinforced India’s growing prominence in the global VFX and animation sector.

Chetan Jain (to the right in both photos) felicitating Karim Sahai and Maria Sahai

The event concluded with engaging networking sessions on both days. The first day featured a high tea gathering, fostering discussions among industry professionals, while the second day wrapped up with a formal dinner, providing further opportunities for collaboration and exchange of ideas.

Expressing his thoughts post the event, Tathastu Techno Solution founder and CEO Chetan Jain said, “From powering Oscar-winning pipelines to uplifting emerging talent, we bring credibility, capability, and community-first thinking to every partnership. Tathastu isn’t just keeping pace with the industry — we’re setting the trajectory.”

Maria said, “We’ve seen firsthand how pipelines are evolving, and a significant acceleration is now underway globally as studios embrace Houdini and USD, moving beyond its traditional role in FX towards a unified production pipeline. This shift has been building momentum, and we’re witnessing hubs of adoption proliferate worldwide. Studios recognise Houdini’s power to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and unlock unprecedented creative potential driving this change across the industry.”

Karim added, “We are incredibly grateful to Tathastu Techno Solutions for their tremendous organisation of Houdini Ignite Mumbai. Their dedication to supporting Indian studios, artists, and media schools in mastering Houdini is an invaluable partnership we’re proud to be part of. We can’t wait to return to India for more workshops like this!”