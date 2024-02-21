High on the heels of the recent collaboration of Odisha state government and Gamitronics for the first World Odia Language Conference (WOLC) 2024, the metaverse company is all set to open their new base in the state. The company’s successful hosting of the event on its PartyNite platform has garnered attention, leading to an invitation from the state government to establish a state-supported training facility for aspiring professionals.

Gamitronics CEO Rajat Ojha expressed joy and pride as they successfully crafted the digital journey that captured Odisha’s cultural and linguistic essence, encapsulating the very spirit of the state rooted in language. This accomplishment, which propelled the WOLC event to top trending positions on social media, underscored the power of the digital world to government officials.

Ojha believes that the already existing rich culture of art and craft in the state makes it a creative hub. The eastern zone can set new milestones by nurturing these talents and honing their skills in Web3, game development and metaverse. He expressed gratitude to the state government and Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) for streamlining the whole process and supporting him to expand so seamlessly.

“I am humbled and honoured to have signed the #MoU with the state of Odisha, focusing on upskilling and expanding in the eastern belt, in the presence of the Hon’ble CM,” Ojha shared on social media.

The state-of-art AI, metaverse and game development training academy will be fully supported by the state whereas the new base of Gamitonics would enjoy the incentives and facilities mentioned under the Odisha’s IT Policy 2022 (To know more about it, read: Odisha’s IT Policy 2022: Here are the incentives for AVGC industry and emerging technologies to propel innovation and growth).