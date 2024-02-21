Canada-based CBC Kids and 9 Story Media Group have announced that production is underway on Let’s Go, Bananas! (26 x 22 min), a new animated comedy described as Modern Family for the preschool set.

The series was commissioned by CBC Kids, pre-bought by Sky Kids, and will premiere this spring on CBC and CBC Gem in Canada. 9 Story also holds worldwide distribution and merchandising rights.

Let’s Go, Bananas! was created by award-winning writer and producer Tim Bain, creator of action-comedy series Kangaroo Beach and writer of hit children’s series including Bluey, PJ Masks, Thomas the Tank Engine and Aardman’s Epic Adventures of Morph. Bain’s own family inspires the series and features a community of three sweet and silly animal families, the Bananas (gorillas), Crockers (crocodiles) and Tiger-Zelles (tigers and gazelles). Developed and produced by 9 Story Media Group and animated by its award-winning studio Brown Bag Films Toronto, the series is written by Tim and directed by Matt Mitchell (Let’s Go Luna, Rosie’s Rules).

“As a father of three bouncing kids it’s a joy to turn funny everyday stories from my home life into an animated comedy series,” said Bain. “And as a writer, it’s delightful to find fresh stories to tell with diverse families we don’t often see on screen. The show is stuffed full of the ridiculous nuances of family life, like sibling rivalry, zany toddlers, nutty pets, chaotic road trips and those kid song earworms that get stuck in your head all day. I hope all sorts of families across the world will relate to the silly shenanigans of our completely bananas characters!”

“I am delighted to share Let’s Go, Bananas! with kids and families around the world,” said 9 Story development and production vice president Karen Fowler. “Each episode stars three sweet, silly, diverse families sharing each other’s lives, loves, triumphs, and tantrums in relatable tales told by their five funny and fabulous kids. It’s a madcap, heartfelt take on family life.”

“We hope kids in Canada will see themselves in Let’s Go, Bananas! with its fresh and contemporary stories of three families who share everything – the good, the bad, and the hilarious,” said CBC Kids children’s content senior director Marie McCann.