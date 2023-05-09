Upcoming hit sci-fi-drama webcomic series Black Knight, from creator Lee YunGyun, is now available to read on Webtoon ahead of the Netflix adaptation series premiere on 12 May.

Fans can access the first three episodes of the digital comic with an additional five episodes available through Fast Pass. They can dive into the eerie world of hero Sawol in the original webcomic that inspired the upcoming Netflix series.

The official webcomic series description is as follows: Devastating air pollution and severe social divide between residents and refugees. A corrupt, unforgiving and violent social order. This is the world Sawol was born into. After watching the police massacre her mother and adopted family simply because they were refugees, Sawol holds a deep-seated rage and fear of the police. Sawol believes that becoming a delivery agent is the only means to liberate herself, but can she beat the odds stacked up against her to become one?

The original webcomic is now available to Webtoon readers in the US and coming to additional regions soon. Webtoon is one of the world’s leading digital comics platform with over 85 million users globally.

The first three episodes are currently live, with additional episodes rolling out weekly on Mondays.