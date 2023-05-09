Spielworks, a blockchain startup specialising in gaming and decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions, launched its Web3 gaming accelerator, Wombat X to empower Web3 gaming projects to enhance their gaming experience and grow their audiences with the Wombat ecosystem.

Highlighting the list of partners in the accelerator is Cronos, the first EVM-compatible Layer-1 network built on Cosmos SDK supported by Crypto.com and more than 400 developers and partners, and Newcoin, a Web3 infrastructure integrating economic, social and cultural exchanges into an intuitive flow, solving network fragmentation problems. Web3 games enrolled in Wombat X gain access to grants, education, and the Wombat community of gamers, the biggest Web3 gaming community.

Spielworks’ CEO and co-founder Adrian Krion said, “Web3 gaming is in a beta stage currently and there is a pressing need to establish best practices around game development to ensure the industry’s long-term sustainability. By working with a wide range of promising Web3 gaming projects and startups, Wombat X aims to facilitate a more mature ecosystem. Our unique program provides a diverse educational curriculum while exposing our participants to Spielworks’ Wombat platform, the biggest Web3 gaming platform. Needless to say, we and all our partners can’t wait to launch.”

Web3 gaming was still able to raise US $4.5 billion in venture capital last year despite harsh market conditions. Still, an overall developer shortage and a flawed UX plague the industry, effectively holding the industry back in its efforts to poach traditional gamers. Furthermore, many critics also point the finger at the lack of sustainable models and solid content-creator strategies as reasons for Web3 not being able to be a reliable gaming ecosystem.

The accelerator enables innovative Web3 games to register and bootstrap Wombat’s audience. With Wombat’s massive audience and Cronos’s established Web3 ecosystem, each game will receive invaluable exposure to its gaming audience for free, coaching and fast-tracking in Cronos’s own grant program. For Newcoin, its Web3 graph infrastructure emphasises high-end fashion and creators make it a natural fit for Wombat X’s focus on gaming to enhance the user experience.

The program includes three yearly classes covering the industry’s best practices, with at least five games being accepted per class. Ultimately, the accelerator revolves around providing members with the tools to build a strong foundation, with a focus on furthering growth opportunities through user acquisition and developing superior infrastructures.

Other participants in the accelerator include:

Avicenne: a Web3 development studio creating digital products in a decentralised space, helping startups build and ship impactful MVPs.

a Web3 development studio creating digital products in a decentralised space, helping startups build and ship impactful MVPs. EOS Network Foundation: a nonprofit supporting the EOS Network, which powers the Web3 economy by providing a robust smart contract functionality that enables developers to build quality apps.

a nonprofit supporting the EOS Network, which powers the Web3 economy by providing a robust smart contract functionality that enables developers to build quality apps. Lifty: a Web3 gaming platform providing analytics for numerous blockchain games, empowering users to assess projects before joining.

a Web3 gaming platform providing analytics for numerous blockchain games, empowering users to assess projects before joining. Beamable: a Web3 gaming infrastructure platform allowing users to rapidly add social, commerce, content, and LiveOps features through an in-game marketplace.

To apply for Wombat X, applicants must meet these requirements:

A playable demo release

Integration with Wombat as the preferred login option

Integration with Cronos or one of Wombat’s supported blockchains (Wax, Polygon, BNB Chain, Ethereum, EOS, and more)

A share of 0.3 per cent of your token supply for Wombat’s audience

Integration with Wombat’s Tracking software development kit (SDK)

Spielworks has built one of the fastest-growing blockchain gaming ecosystems in the market, featuring over three million signups and 65,000 daily users. The ecosystem incorporates its multi-chain non-custodial Wombat Wallet, crypto rewards platform Womplay featuring 40 AA and AAA supported titles, and Top 20 NFT staking game Wombat Dungeon Master counting 1.5 million staked NFTs.