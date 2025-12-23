Samsung backs College Rivals S3 as title sponsor

Ampverse DMI has announced Samsung as the official title sponsor of College Rivals season three, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra featuring in all on-ground gameplay and content integrations.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The customised processor marks the most powerful iteration in the Galaxy S series, it delivers a 40 per cent performance boost in NPU, 37 per cent in CPU, and 30 per cent in GPU compared to the previous generation.

Samsung India MX business vice president Aditya Babbar said, “Samsung has consistently delivered powerful devices for demanding gameplay. The Galaxy S25 Ultra raises this standard with blazing-fast performance. Its 6.9-inch immersive Dynamic Amoled 2x display with anti-reflective coating and 120Hz refresh rate caters to gamers who seek the best. We collaborated closely with Qualcomm engineers to customise the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for exceptional speed while preventing overheating during intense gaming sessions.”

The Galaxy S25 series incorporates advanced AI image processing with ProScaler11 to achieve up to 43 per cent improvement in display image scaling quality. It also features Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) embedded within the processor for enhanced display power efficiency.

Galaxy S25 Ultra includes Advanced Ray Tracing and a Vulkan Engine that enhances game performance by improving graphics rendering and computing workloads for a true-to-life experience. Enhanced heat dissipation, with a 40 per cent larger vapour chamber and tailored thermal interface material (TIM), ensures smooth operation during intensive device usage and AI processing.

Ampverse chief executive officer and co-founder Charlie Baillie remarked, “As competitive gaming becomes integral to youth culture in India, Samsung’s technology sets a new benchmark for campus esports. By introducing student gamers to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we are strengthening the talent pipeline, elevating grassroots competitiveness, and creating an aspirational platform for India’s next generation of esports athletes.”

DMI Group co-founder Shivashish Chatterjee shared, “We are excited to extend our deep relationship with Samsung to the College Rivals platform. As a committed supporter of the rapidly growing esports ecosystem in India, we look forward to the day when a million college students across the country have a path to discovery and stardom on College Rivals.”

This year, College Rivals expands to over 70 colleges across 20 cities. The season introduces additional qualifiers and new team-based BGMI formats.