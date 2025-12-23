Pokémon Fiesta debuts at IIT Bombay Techfest 2025

Pokemon drone show

Pokémon is participating in IIT Bombay’s Techfest 2025, currently taking place at the campus in Powai. The Pokémon Fiesta offers interactive activities and technology‑based experiences for students and visitors. The event runs until 24 December 2025.

Day one saw a steady flow of visitors engaging with Pokémon’s on‑site activities throughout the day and evening. A highlight was a parade featuring Pikachu in a Santa costume, which moved across the campus and attracted widespread attention, photographs and festive participation.

Another highlight of Pokémon Fiesta is India’s first Pokémon drone show, also the largest in Maharashtra. Debuting on the opening night, it will continue at 9 pm daily for the remaining two days. The display features 1,500 drones in custom formations, including visuals of Pikachu in its newly introduced saree and kurta attire.

Beyond this, there is also a chance to explore mobile app games such as Pokémon GO and Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Both have attracted players and enthusiasts who gather to try out gameplay, share strategies and take part in friendly competition. Complimentary Pikachu sun visors have proved popular as giveaways, while a merchandise booth offers a range of Pokémon plush toys. The Pokémon Fiesta provides an opportunity for audiences to engage with the franchise in varied ways.

Speaking about the participation at Techfest 2025, The Pokémon Company corporate officer Susumu Fukunaga said “Our participation at Techfest, IIT Bombay 2025 has been a truly rewarding experience. The enthusiasm we witnessed across Pokémon Fiesta, including the drone show reflects the deep affection and curiosity that audiences in India hold for Pokémon. This event allowed us to engage with students, families and young innovators in a meaningful way, and we are heartened by the enthusiasm we witnessed at every interaction. We look forward to building on the success of Pokémon Fiesta with many more dynamic, community-driven experiences across India in the coming years.”

IIT Bombay Techfest Anurag Etarvi shared, “With every edition, Techfest strives to elevate the overall experience for our audiences, and having Pokémon as part of this year’s lineup has added a new layer of excitement and energy to the campus. The engagement we are seeing across the Pokémon attractions, from the parade and interactive zones to the drone show, has been phenomenal. It has been one of the most animated zones at the fest so far, and as we move into day two and day three, we look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience it.”

Day one recorded strong participation and a lively atmosphere, with the showcase continuing to welcome visitors. The event offers opportunities to engage with Pokémon across one of India’s prominent youth‑focused platforms.