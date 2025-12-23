Taipei Game Show 2026 set for January with expanded summit and exhibitor lineup

Taipei Game Show 2026 will be taking place from 29 January to 1 February 2026 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, spanning both the first and fourth floors. Held alongside Taipei Game Show, Asia Pacific Game Summit has officially unveiled this year’s forum themes and featured speakers, and has also opened the attendee registration.

Taipei Game Show has also begun unveiling exhibitor lineups across both the B2B zone and B2C zone, including major Japanese game companies such as Nintendo, as well as publishers and distributors including Justdan, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Clouded Leopard Entertainment, Game Source Entertainment (GSE), Cygames, Koei Tecmo, as well as Korean developers Gravity and Studiobside.

These companies will showcase some of the titles and popular games. Esports and hardware brands including PlayStation by Acer gaming, SanDisk, SD Association, and Brook Gaming will also participate, offering latest products and exclusive on-site discounts.

Taipei Game Show will host its B2B zone and Asia Pacific Game Summit from 29 to 30 January, expanding for the first time into Area I on the first floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. This year’s conference will feature two major stages the Main Stage and the AI Stage focusing on six key topics including game development, indie games, operations and marketing, payment solutions, generative AI, and emerging technologies.

The Main Stage will welcome speakers from across the global game industry, including Yosp CEO Shuhei Yoshida, Gravity COO and board chairman Yoshinori Kitamura, Fahrenheit 213 CEO Yosuke Shiokawa, Lizard Smoothie CEO Eunseop Shim, Square Enix senior manager and producer Hirohito Suzuki, Square Enix director Masato Yagi, as well as speakers from NeoBards Entertainment, FromDawn Games, IGN Japan, Red Meat Games, Smilegate, ThinkingData, Toei Animation, Xsolla, Unity China, and more. Industry leaders will be on-site to share behind-the-scenes insights and the latest industry trends.

The AI Stage will feature professional speakers from Amazon Web Services, AssetHub, HatsuMuv, VoAI, Netron Information Technology, and Nvidia, sharing applications of AI technologies and exploring their potential to drive future business growth. Registration for the Asia Pacific Game Summit is now open.

Business visitor pre-registration is now open. Pre-registered visitors can begin networking and scheduling meetings via the Biz-Matching System before the show and continue discussions on-site during the event.

Taipei Game Show 2026 has also revealed the first wave of showcased titles, featuring numerous popular console and PC games. Well-known publisher and distributor Justdan together with Capcom, will present new titles including Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and Pragmata, along with classic franchises such as Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Street Fighter 6 and Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection. The latest installment of the action RPG series Nioh, Nioh 3, set in a Dark Sengoku world, will also be showcased. In addition, Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered and Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake will be available for hands-on play globally for the first time, alongside the new military shooter Delta Force.

In addition, a wide range of new titles and popular mobile games will also be featured, including Arknights: Endfield, the isekai anime-style MMORPG Star Resonance: Blue Protocol, the post-apocalyptic squad-based strategy RPG Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, Whiteout Survival and Kingshot; the ship-girl real-time naval combat mobile game Azur Lane, the adventure RPG BrownDust 2; Wuthering Waves, Zenless Zone Zero, the life simulation game Heartopia, the training RPG Star Savior, the survival horror strategy title Resident Evil Survival Unit, the multiplayer open-world creature-collecting RPG Aniimo, titles derived from Taiwan’s illustration IP including Capoo Pals, as well as the mobile games Capoo Stack and Bugcat Island and the fantasy turn-based RPG Outerplane, among many others.

Board Game Wonderland will feature 31 companies and studios from Taiwan and abroad, presenting over 80 titles, including well-known IP-based trading card games as well as a wide variety of board games suitable for families and groups of friends. Dedicated demo tables will allow all visitors to experience the unplugged gaming firsthand.

Indie House will feature over 250 titles from 190 exhibitors across 23 countries and regions. Smilegate Stove is participating as the title sponsor of Indie House. This year, Taipei Game Show has partnered with seven partners from six countries to launch the Global Indie Game Pavilion.

Brand-new Taipei Game Show merchandise for 2026 was also unveiled, including windbreakers, washed hooded jackets, and sweatshirts, paired with military-style lanyards, metallic tote bags, and compact sling pouches. Essential gaming accessories such as newly designed mouse pads are also available, along with double-sided night lights. Fans can take advantage of pre-sale bundle offers to purchase their favourite items at special discounted prices.

The early bird tickets are now nearly sold out. Standard pre-sale tickets will go on sale starting 29 December.