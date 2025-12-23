The Ultimate Machine for Creators – Asus ProArt 16 Review

The Asus ProArt 16 is highly regarded by reviewers as an excellent, powerful laptop for creative professionals, offering desktop-level performance and a stunning display in a relatively portable chassis. It is often considered a strong Windows alternative to the MacBook Pro for creators, though it comes with a high price tag

We at AnimationXpress reviewed the laptop for a week and are sad to let it go of such a powerful machine. Our team of experts used the laptop for editing a video and even playing a game. The photos below

The rendering time was 50% faster than other machines. We edited a couple of our interviews which we shot recently. The entire process was very smooth

Gaming was also exception with no delay in latency. The processing speed and overall experience was great.

Overall to summarise the features

Exceptional Display : The Proart has a The 16-inch 4K (3840×2400) 120Hz Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen which is universally praised for its outstanding color accuracy



: The Proart has a The 16-inch 4K (3840×2400) 120Hz Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen which is universally praised for its outstanding color accuracy Cooling System : The Proart Employs an advanced thermal module with a vapor chamber , liquid metal thermal compound, and a tri-fan technology. This setup allows a total combined power draw of up to 135W for the CPU and GPU



: The Proart Employs an advanced thermal module with a , thermal compound, and a tri-fan technology. This setup allows a total combined power draw of up to for the CPU and GPU Powerful Performance: The machine Features a 12-core processor and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM (7500 MHz). The RTX 5090 GPU includes 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM, significantly accelerating GPU-heavy tasks like real-time playback in DaVinci Resolve. With an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, it provides desktop-level performance for demanding creative tasks like 4K/8K video editing, 3D rendering, and graphic design

The AsusPro Art is overall a great machine for creators, animation studios, VFX studios & design studios