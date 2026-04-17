Rodeo FX expands globally with new Bangalore studio launch

Rodeo FX Team

Renowned visual effects creative company Rodeo FX (Games of Thrones) is launching a new studio in Bangalore, India, this summer.

Fully integrated into Rodeo FX’s global pipeline, the studio will support productions across film, episodic, animation, advertising, and immersive experiences. The studio will help scale production capacity across North America, Europe, and India.

“India is home to an exceptional pool of talent,” said Rodeo FX CEO & founder Sebastien Moreau. “Opening in Bangalore allows us to better integrate this expertise into our global pipeline while offering greater flexibility and efficiency to our clients.”

Located in the International Tech Park Bengaluru, the 40,000-square-foot studio will accommodate up to 400 artists and serve as a scalable hub, supporting both Rodeo FX and Mikros Animation.

“This new studio gives us the opportunity to reconnect with many talented artists,” said Mikros Animation president Julien Meester. “We’re proud to bring this community back together and build on that foundation within Rodeo FX’s global network.”

Sivaraman S T, who was previously part of the Mikros Animation leadership team, has been appointed the studio head and will oversee the Bangalore studio across all business lines.

“This is an exciting moment for us,” said Sivaraman. “We’re building on a strong team and culture as we grow the Bangalore studio into a key hub within the global network.”

“Following our recent expansion in France and with our North American studios firmly established, India represents the next logical step in our global growth strategy,” said Rodeo FX senior vice-president Jordan Soles. “This new studio strengthens our presence in the region while complementing the partnerships we’ve built with our local collaborators.”

The studio functions across the globe with offices in Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Los Angeles, Paris and now Bangalore.