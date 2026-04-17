‘Street Fighter’ trailer drops: Vidyut Jammwal Joins Jason Momoa & Noah Centineo for epic showdown

The highly-anticipated trailer of adventure-action game adaptation Street Fighter is out, offering something extraordinary for the Indian audience.

Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capcom unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer of Street Fighter. Offering something extraordinary for the Indian audience, they also revealed the stellar cast including Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji also features action icon Vidyut Jammwal as the iconic yoga master Dhalsim.

The newly launched trailer promises an action-packed, edge-of-the-seat experience at the cinemas this October.

Set in 1993, estranged street fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken masters (Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favourite characters. The cast includes Centineo as Ken Masters, Koji as Ryu, Liang as Chun-Li, Joe Roman Reigns Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Jammwal as Dhalsim, Orville Peck as Vega , Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, with Curtis 50 Cent Jackson as Balrog and Momoa as Blanka.

The live-action movie will be released by Paramount Pictures on 16 October 2026.