Adult animated comedy ‘Mating Season’ set to premiere on Netflix this May

As Big Mouth concluded its eight-season run, the creators are returning with a new adult animated comedy, Mating Season, set to premiere globally on Netflix on 22 May. The trailer for the series has been released, giving a preview of the fun and chaotic moments from the show.

Big Mouth focused on a group of adolescents and their hormone monsters, whereas Mating Season is an adult animated romantic comedy set in the animal world. The series explores themes of love, relationships, and the search for a partner, featuring characters such as bears, raccoons, deer, foxes, and other forest animals.

“Big Mouth broke new ground in the world of adult animation with heart, humour, and total chaos. They took the awkwardness of adolescence and turned it into something universal and deeply human,” stated Netflix animation series vice president John Derderian. “Working with Nick Kroll and the brilliant minds at Brutus Pink over the course of eight seasons has been legendary. Now, with Mating Season, they’ll bring that same bold and hilarious creativity into the animal kingdom. We’re beyond excited to unleash this next chapter together.”

The film is being created by Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Kroll, executive produced by the creators under Brutus Pink, along with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina for Titmouse. The voice cast includes Kroll (Big Mouth), June Diane Raphael (The Morning Show), Zach Woods (What We Do in the Shadows), Sabrina Jalees (Harley Quinn).