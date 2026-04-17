The Pinkfong Company’s ‘Baby Shark’ enters the world of generative AI with an engaging experience 

The Pinkfong Company is set to present a new AI-powered interactive exhibition, Baby Shark: The Experience Unlock the Secret Ocean. This experience blends generative AI technology with immersive storytelling, offering a fresh and engaging way to experience Baby Shark.

The experience will feature real-time character interactions, allowing audiences to engage live with Baby Shark characters. It is set to debut on 18 June, with early bird tickets now on sale for a limited time, offering discounts of up to 50 percent. The exhibition will open at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, one of South Korea’s leading cultural and design landmarks, inviting global fans to experience the underwater world firsthand.

A key highlight of the exhibition allows guests to create their own version of the iconic Baby Shark song through an AI-powered music experience, adding a personalised creative touch. This will be available in four languages English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, making it accessible to global audiences.

“By combining AI technology with character storytelling, this project introduces a new kind of interactive entertainment experience,” stated The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo. “We hope it offers audiences of all ages a glimpse into how AI can create more immersive and emotionally engaging ways to experience beloved characters.”

Audiences can explore underwater-themed spaces and interact with characters that respond to their voice, expressions, and movements, creating a personalised experience. The exhibition Baby Shark: The Experience Unlock the Secret Ocean will span around 18,000 square feet and feature nearly 20 engaging experiences.

Powered by technologies such as large language models (LLMs), speech recognition, voice synthesis, and computer vision, the characters are able to respond and engage in dynamic interactions with visitors.