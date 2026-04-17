Japanese tech company Mixi launches ‘Strike World’ in India, strengthening mobile gaming push

Japanese tech company Mixi today announced the full-scale launch of Strike World in India. The game, a global version of its hit RPG (Role-playing game) Monster Strike officially rolls out following its early access phase that began on 19 February 2026.

Strike World delivers a fast-paced slingshot action RPG experience, combining simple controls with dynamic multiplayer gameplay. Players pull and release characters to battle enemies, resulting in engaging, skill-based gameplay that is fun both solo and with friends and family. Built on the success of Monster Strike, which has achieved 65 million downloads in Japan, Mixi aims to replicate a similar scale and popularity in India.

The game has been optimised for Indian users, featuring smoother onboarding, an intuitive UI, and a balanced progression system, making it accessible to both new and experienced gamers. Its strong anime-inspired design and upcoming collaborations with Japanese IP holders and Indian companies in the anime industry further enhance its appeal, especially among India’s growing base of anime enthusiasts.

Mixi president, representative director, and CEO also Strike World executive producer Koki Kimura said, “Monster Strike is an IP that has grown with the support of its large user base in Japan. For this game’s launch in India, we have taken care to preserve the core gameplay experience while optimising it for the local market.”

Alongside engaging gameplay, Strike World introduces a flexible monetisation approach, offering bundled passes, targeted in-game offers, and ad-supported rewards to enhance player value beyond traditional mechanics.

The full-scale launch also marks the start of season one, utilising a bi-monthly seasonal model featuring limited-time characters, themed events, and both free and premium season passes to keep engagement high. Mixi plans to drive growth through social media campaigns, influencer collaborations, and anime-inspired digital content tailored for Indian audiences.

Looking ahead, the company aims to strengthen market awareness of Strike World through culturally relevant content, strategic partnerships, and sustained operations, building a robust and scalable gaming ecosystem in India. The game is now available for download on Android and iOS devices, with more updates and collaborations planned in the coming months.