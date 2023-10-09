Indian esports organisation Revenant Esports among India’s most prominent esports organizations, has qualified for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023. This makes Revenant the first Indian team ever to make it to the biggest stage for Brawl Stars esports, where they will not only be fighting for national glory but also for a share of a prize pool of more than US$750,000.

Revenant Esports went into the Brawl Stars Championship Last-Chance Qualifier in Katowice, Poland as an underdog but were able to put up a dominant performance. They took down Rising Sun Esports SEA and Datos F/A in back-to-back games to place first in their Group. Ultimately, they faced the formidable Reconic Esports SA for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 slot.

While Revenant Esports weren’t able to close the first round in the best-of-five series, they came back from behind to earn the Golden Ticket with a 3-1 score. This historic victory for the organisation will now secure them a chance to fight for the world championship title.

The Revenant Esports Brawl Stars roster is composed of the following players:

Ashmit “Sergeant Clash” Raj Singh

Prashant “Trashant” Malik

Jerome “Response” Kuek Jiaen

Joshua “Prime” Lim

“It’s truly an exhilarating feeling to know that we have made history by qualifying for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 in Sweden,” said Revenant Esports’ Brawl Stars team captain Sergeant Clash. “We might have been the underdogs but I was confident in my team that we would get the Golden Ticket. We’ve put in countless hours, practicing day in and day out to improve our skills, and it feels amazing to see that dedication pay off. Now, we’ll get back to work and start getting ready for the World Finals.”

“We are an organisation that believes in scouting and identifying the best esports athletes and then providing them with the right support to nurture them into stars,” said Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia.

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 will take place from 24 to 26 November at the Elmia Exhibition and Convention Center in Jönköping, Sweden. Twelve of the globe’s best teams, including the likes of Revenant Esports, SK Gaming, Navi, and Tribe Gaming, will compete for the title of world champions.